Television and Radio – July 22, 2020

|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|MLB Summer Camp: Twins at Cubs
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Summer Camp: Padres at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: Twins at Wiz
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BOWLING
|King of the Lanes
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|RUGBY: NRL
|Eels vs. Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|Premier: Manchester vs. West Ham
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Premier: Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Sampdoria vs. Genoa
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|USL: Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Minnesota United vs. Rapids
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|Rollers vs. Freedoms
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Great Western Sydney at Richmond
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Scrimmage: Trail Blazers at Pacers
|9:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FISHING
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Betfred British Masters, Round 2
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Betfred British Masters, Round 2
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|3M Open, Round 1
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Italian: Lazio vs. Cagliari
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Whitecaps vs. Fire
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Dynamo vs. Galaxy
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|The 2020 (Re)Open
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Breakers at Kastles
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RADIO
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7FM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|1500-AM
