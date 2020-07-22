comscore Television and Radio – July 22, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and Radio – July 22, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. ***—delayed
 
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB
MLB Summer Camp: Twins at Cubs 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Summer Camp: Padres at Angels 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: Twins at Wiz 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BOWLING
King of the Lanes 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
RUGBY: NRL
Eels vs. Tigers 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester vs. West Ham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Premier: Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Sampdoria vs. Genoa 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
USL: Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven noon ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Minnesota United vs. Rapids 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
Rollers vs. Freedoms 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
THURSDAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Great Western Sydney at Richmond 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA
Scrimmage: Trail Blazers at Pacers 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FISHING
SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Betfred British Masters, Round 2 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Betfred British Masters, Round 2 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
3M Open, Round 1 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Italian: Lazio vs. Cagliari 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Whitecaps vs. Fire 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Dynamo vs. Galaxy 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Breakers at Kastles 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
RADIO
THURSDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 1 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7FM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. 1500-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and Radio - July 21, 2020
Next Story
Ferd Lewis: New coaches make Mountain West Conference football race tough to predict
Looking Back

Scroll Up