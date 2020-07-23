Kaneohe property caretaker, 66, allegedly stabs man on premises

A 66-year-old property caretaker is in custody after he assaulted a 39-year-old man who entered the property in Kaneohe Wednesday night, police said.

The man entered the property with a woman at about 7 p.m. when the caretaker stopped them.

Police said the two men got into a physical confrontation when the caretaker slashed the other man with a knife, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested the caretaker on suspicion of second-degree assault.