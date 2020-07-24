Hawaii sees another record day of new coronavirus cases

Hawaii hit another record number of daily coronavirus cases today with 60 new infections, mostly on Oahu.

Health officials reported 58 new cases on Oahu, one on Maui and a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,549. A previous case was removed from the total count as a result of updated information, the Health Department said.

The 60 positive cases equates to 4% of the 1,499 new test results counted today.

“We’re concerned that this relatively high level of cases is persisting on Oahu. Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread,” state Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a news release. “In contact tracing, we continue to identify cases connected with gatherings or just hanging out with close friends. Until we all recognize the importance of physically distancing from people outside of their households and wearing masks, we face the prospect of even higher numbers.”

On Thursday, officials reported the death of a female Oahu senior who contracted the virus, becoming the state’s 26th fatality, along with a record 55 new confirmed cases, or 2.2 percent of the 2,478 new test results reported that day.

The previous high since the start of the pandemic was 42 daily cases, reported July 11.

The Department of Health said it is bringing on additional contact tracers to help with new case investigations and contact tracing, though that will not prevent further community spread, said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist.

“As we have over 400 contact tracers now trained to augment existing staff resources, we have sufficient reserves for that purpose. Nevertheless, contact tracing and testing alone will not control the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “Everyone needs to adhere to the safe distancing recommendations and wear masks when near others. That is the only way we as a community are going to prevent the spread of this very infectious disease.”

Of the 112,790 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.4% have been positive, a slight increase from the 1.3% it has been in recent weeks.