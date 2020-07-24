Police search for suspect in Nanakuli armed robbery

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s helping in identifying a male suspect in connection with an armed robbery investigation of a convenience store in Nanakuli.

At about 3:20 a.m. on July 10, the perpetrator entered a 7-Eleven and brandished a handgun at a store employee, police said.

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim and took cash and items from the store. Police said he fled the establishment in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance videos that show the suspect pulling the from his waistband and pointing it toward the employee.

He was wearing a face covering, black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and red scarf at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 951-8300.