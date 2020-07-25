comscore Television and Radio – July 25, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and Radio – July 25, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 am
ON THE AIR
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. ***—delayed
 
TV
TODAY  
   
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Kansas Lottery 250 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Brewers at Cubs 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Giants at Dodgers 10 a.m. KHON 3 3
Angels at Athletics 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Diamondbacks at Padres 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASKETBALL: NBA
Heat vs. Jazz 10 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Clippers vs. Wizards 2 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks vs. Mercury 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Fever vs. Mystics 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Betfred British Masters 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
3M Open 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
LACROSSE: Premier
Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Whittaker vs. Till 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: MLS
Impact vs. Orlando City 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Revolution vs. Union 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

SUNDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Angels at Athletics 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Athletics 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Diamondbacks at Padres 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Braves at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pacers vs. Mavericks 10 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL:WNBA
Sky vs. Aces 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Wings vs. Dream 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
3M Open 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
LACROSSE: Premier
Atlas vs. Waterdogs 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER: ITALIAN SERIE A
Bologna vs. Lecce 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER: PREMIER
Leicester City vs. Manchester United 5 a.m. KHNL 8 8
West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 5 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Chelsea vs. Wanderers 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Grots Series Kansas 200 7 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 9:40 a.m. 1500-AM, 990-AM
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 12:25 p.m. 1420-AM

 

SUNDAY

  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 6:25 a.m. 1420-AM
MLB: Braves at Mets Noon 1420-AM

