Television and Radio – July 25, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|ON THE AIR
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. ***—delayed
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Kansas Lottery 250
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Brewers at Cubs
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Giants at Dodgers
|10 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Angels at Athletics
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Heat vs. Jazz
|10 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Clippers vs. Wizards
|2 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks vs. Mercury
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Fever vs. Mystics
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|Betfred British Masters
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|3M Open
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|LACROSSE: Premier
|Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Whittaker vs. Till
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER: MLS
|Impact vs. Orlando City
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Revolution vs. Union
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
SUNDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Angels at Athletics
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Athletics
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Braves at Mets
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pacers vs. Mavericks
|10 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL:WNBA
|Sky vs. Aces
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Wings vs. Dream
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|3M Open
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|LACROSSE: Premier
|Atlas vs. Waterdogs
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|SOCCER: ITALIAN SERIE A
|Bologna vs. Lecce
|5 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER: PREMIER
|Leicester City vs. Manchester United
|5 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
|5 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Chelsea vs. Wanderers
|8 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Grots Series Kansas 200
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|9:40 a.m.
|1500-AM, 990-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|12:25 p.m.
|1420-AM
|
SUNDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|6:25 a.m.
|1420-AM
|MLB: Braves at Mets
|Noon
|1420-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.