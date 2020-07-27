Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly shoots at another man at Waipahu strip club

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly shot at a 28-year-old man at a strip club in Waipahu over the weekend.
The two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation at Club Blossom at 94-867 Waipahu St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect then fired a shot from a firearm at the other man and missed.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
No injuries were reported.
