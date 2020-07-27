comscore Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly shoots at another man at Waipahu strip club | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly shoots at another man at Waipahu strip club

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 am

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly shot at a 28-year-old man at a strip club in Waipahu over the weekend.

The two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation at Club Blossom at 94-867 Waipahu St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect then fired a shot from a firearm at the other man and missed.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
From exhilaration to fatigue, home cooks assess new normal
Looking Back

Scroll Up