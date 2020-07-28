Costco Iwilei employee contracts coronavirus

-
MARK LADAO / STAR-ADVERTISER
Iwilei Costco workers used carts and caution tape, March 27, to create a walkway outside the warehouse where customers could line up as they waited to get inside. A Costco Iwilei employee has contracted the coronavirus, a warehouse manager confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
A Costco Iwilei employee has contracted the coronavirus, a warehouse manager confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The employee, who last worked on July 23, typically works between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The manager directed all inquiries to Costco’s Issaquah, Washington-based corporate offices. Representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.