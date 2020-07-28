Hawaii sees 47 new coronavirus-related cases as statewide total grows to 1,757

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced 47 new coronavirus-related cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,757.

Today’s new cases included 46 on Oahu and one in Maui County, according to the state Department of Health’s daily tally. Officials said as a result of updated information, one case from Hawaii island was removed from the tally today.

Costco confirmed today an Iwilei employee contracted coronavirus, while an employee at the Foodland on School Street tested positive for the virus and led the store to close Monday for deep cleaning. The recent increase in coronavirus cases in the state has prompted officials to consider reinstating the 14-day interisland travel quarantine, which was lifted June 16.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,419 on Oahu, 154 in Maui County, 116 on Hawaii island, and 45 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll remains 26; 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died outside of the state.

As of today, 526 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,205 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or more than 68% of those infected. Fourteen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 167 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 165 hospitalizations within the state, 134 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 924 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 125 patients released. Hawaii island has four active infections, while Kauai County two.

Of the 117,559 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.5% have been positive.

