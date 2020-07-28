Son and father arrested at McCully Shopping Center for violating COVID-19 quarantine

A teenager and his father violating the COVID-19 quarantine were arrested at the McCully Shopping Center this morning, the Honolulu Police Department confirmed.

“The teen’s father came to shopping center shortly thereafter, and both males were detained,” Michelle Yu, HPD’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “At around noon, the two were transported to an Iwilei facility where they will be required to stay until their quarantine is completed.”

An HPD officer was on patrol near the shopping center and saw the teenager around 7:30 a.m. His father arrived shortly after.

McCully Shopping Center security guard Willie Faamasino said he saw the teenager, who he described as being 17 or 18 years old, sitting outside on the stairs at the shopping center.

“Yeah, he was kind of sick,” Faamasino said. “He was all weak and squeezing himself by the stairs. … The police went test him, and it came up positive. … The dad, too. They tested the dad, too, and it came up positive, too.”

Yu did not want to confirm the pair’s medical situations but said they were supposed to be quarantined.

At the request of the police, Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Services Department, said that paramedics arrived at McCully Shopping Center around 10 a.m.

After evaluating the pair, paramedics transported them to a homeless shelter and not to a medical facility, Enright said.

“They weren’t taken to a medical center,” Enright said.

Yu said portions of the McCully Shopping Center parking lot were taped off and decontaminated by HPD personnel in personal protective equipment.