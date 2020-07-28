Board of Education to vote on start date for Hawaii public schools

The Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to consider postponing the start of the new academic year for public school students and allow staff more time to prepare.

At last week’s meeting, thousands of pages of testimony were submitted, much of it from educators calling for a delay. But the school calendar was not on the agenda, so no action could be taken.

Teachers are scheduled to return to campus Wednesday with students due back Aug. 4. For the first two weeks, plans call for students to attend school only in the mornings, with teacher training in the afternoon.

The board meeting has three major items on the agenda:

>> Revising the school calendar to add more training time for teachers and staff and to push back the first day for students to ensure health and safety preparations are complete.

>> Acting on a waiver to allow for reducing the 1,080 student instructional hours and 180-day school year as mandated in state law for all public schools other than charter schools. That entails revising the 2020-21 school calendar in consultation with the unions.

>> Action on “board expectations” regarding training days on health, safety and distance learning; beginning the school year in distance learning mode; mandating the wearing of masks on public school campuses; and detailed, written, publicly posted guidance from the state Department of Health.

“While we can never promise that there will be zero risk in our workplaces even during the old, normal times, it is fair for you to expect that your state, complex and school leadership will do all that we can to mitigate the risks that are connected to this pandemic,” board Chairwoman Catherine Payne said at the last meeting.

“Much has been done to accomplish this, and I want to acknowledge the work done by the state office, the complex areas and the schools under the leadership of the principals,” she added. “There was extensive collaboration, and options were developed to address individual school and community needs.”

But she acknowledged the strong sentiment for delay, and the board opted to hold a meeting this week to address those concerns.

On the same day that the board met last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement titled “The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools This Fall.” It focused on the benefits of a return to school, especially for the neediest children. It said that “COVID-19 poses relatively low risks to school-aged children” and that those under 18 account for less than one-tenth of 1% of COVID-19-related deaths.

“International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low,” the CDC wrote. “Based on current data, the rate of infection among younger school children, and from students to teachers, has been low, especially if proper precautions are followed. There have also been few reports of children being the primary source of COVID-19 transmission among family members.”

But case counts for COVID-19 are rising substantially in various parts of the country, including the Aloha State, and along with them, so is anxiety, particularly among teachers and staff. While Hawaii’s infection rate has been among the nation’s lowest, new records were set in daily cases reported last week, reaching as high as 73 on Saturday.

Thursday’s Board of Education meeting will be held virtually. A link to the agenda and how to submit testimony or listen to the meeting are available at boe.hawaii.gov.