2 employees at Azure Ala Moana residential tower test positive for COVID-19

Two employees working on the Azure Ala Moana job site have tested positive for COVID-19.

Megan Tsuchida of Bennet Group Strategic Communications made an announcement of the cases in a news release today.

Azure Ala Moana is a residential tower located at the corner of Keeaumoke Street and Makaloa Street with 330 condos and 78 rental apartments.

Michael Young, vice president of Albert C. Kobayashi, Inc., general contractor for the Azure Ala Moana project, said COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep employees safe and to monitor for the virus.

“We’ve implemented many measures to safeguard the health of everyone on the job site, including a 100% mask policy, daily temperature checks, a health questionnaire, increasing the frequency of cleaning common areas, and adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines whenever possible,” Young said in the Bennet Group news release.

Young also said that personal protective equipment is being provided to employees.