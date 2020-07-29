Suspects armed with automatic rifle, handgun carjack vehicle in Makakilo

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning carjacking in Makakilo.

Police said a male driver was traveling on a roadway with two male passengers shortly before 1:40 a.m. today when a gray vehicle traveling in the opposite direction stopped in front of the vehicle and blocked them.

Four male suspects exited the gray vehicle when one of the perpetrators brandished an automatic rifle and another wielded a handgun at the victims.

Police said one of the suspects struck the male driver in the head with one of the firearms and ordered him and the passengers to exit the vehicle.

One of the suspects then drove off in the victims’ vehicle while the three others fled in the gray vehicle, police added.

The male driver of the vehicle taken in the carjacking suffered a contusion to his head. His passengers were not injured.

A couple of hours later, police located the stolen vehicle unoccupied at or near the intersection of Palailai and Awawa streets in Makakilo.

There are no arrests at this time.

The victims and suspects are strangers.