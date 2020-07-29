Big West Conference postponing fall sports

The Big West Conference said today that it is postponing its fall sports lineup through the end of the calendar year, impacting University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball, soccer and cross country.

In addition, the Big West said the postponement extends to “fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis as well as fall competition for sports in their non-traditional segment.”

The conference’s Board of Directors cited, “the continued serious challenges to health and safety on Big West campuses and communities impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a statement, the Big West said, “Realizing that intercollegiate athletics’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic remains very fluid, the Board noted a decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the Board of Directors at a later date and be based on conditions and circumstances that are in the best interests of the student-athletes.”

The Big West said, “The return to campus of student-athletes is allowed for Big West institutions but will be done at the discretion of each institution. On-campus athletic related activity will follow strict compliance with NCAA regulations, institutional policies, and public health guidelines.

“While we are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans we fully support this decision,” Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “This is an extremely challenging time. However, by showing aloha and support for each other, I am confident that we will get through this together.”

This decision does not impact football of which UH is affiliated with the Mountain West conference nor the Big West winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball.