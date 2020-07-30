Chamber of Commerce Hawaii launches online resource for job-seekers

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has launched “Hawaii is Hiring” online as a resource to connect Hawaii residents to job opportunities, training programs and career navigation.

The website, HawaiiIsHiring.com, is designed to connect unemployed Hawaii residents, recent graduates and those seeking a career change with tools and programs that will lead them to their next steps, Chamber of Commerce officials said.

When the site was launched last week, more than 16,000 jobs were available across the state, including retail salesperson, network and systems administrator, and security guard.

“Due to COVID-19, nearly 100,000 Hawaii residents are currently looking for work. And as expanded unemployment ends, need will only grow,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii president & CEO in a news release. “The Chamber is committed to helping these individuals find new employment and prepare for career paths that align with Hawaii’s economy of the future. Searching for a new career, especially amid economic uncertainty, can be overwhelming. We’re proud that Hawaii Is Hiring will lead our friends, families and neighbors to new opportunities.”

Hawaii Is Hiring features job opportunities that match career interests, skills and previous experience, as well as listings of upcoming, virtual career fairs, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Job seekers can register for an upcoming Aug. 12 virtual job fair on the site at no cost.

Job seekers can also find short-term certificate programs in Hawaii to help them gain new skills and prepare for a different career in as little as three months, or explore “earn-and-learn opportunities,” such as internships and apprenticeships, officials said.

The site also offers an overview of the “Top 10 Companies Hiring Now” and 10 “in-demand industries,” which include technology, health care and natural resources. It was launched with support from the Hawaii Workforce Development Council, American Savings Bank, Anthology Marketing Group, Hawaii Executive Collaborative, Library Creative, UH Community Colleges and Upspring Digital, according to the chamber.