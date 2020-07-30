Nearly 600 visitors flew to Hawaii on Wednesday

Nearly 600 visitors were among the 2,380 passengers that flew into Hawaii on Wednesday despite the state’s mandatory, two-week quarantine, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Among the total passengers that flew in on 26 flights on Monday were 570 visitors, 870 returning residents, and 113 relocating to Hawaii.

The number of visitors increased slightly from Tuesday, when HTA reported 497 of them among the 2,255 passengers that flew into the state.

Another 213 were military, and 130 exempt from the mandatory self-quarantine, which has been in place for all out-of-state visitors for 18 weeks as of today.

There were also 280 flight crew, and 204 in transit.

Of the visitors, 498 flew to Oahu, 37 to Maui and 35 to Kona on Hawaii island.

As usual, the majority visiting Oahu, or 60.2% (300) said the purpose of their trip was to visit friends and family. Another 12.7% (63) said they were here for a vacation.

During this same time last year, HTA said about 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The data comes from the state’s mandatory travel declaration form for all incoming, out-of-state passengers.