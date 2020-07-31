Honolulu police looking for witnesses in murder of man found bound, partially buried near Makua Cave

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are looking for witnesses in the murder of a 32-year-old man who was discovered bound and partially buried near Makua Cave in Waianae.
On July 21 the body of Joseph “Joe Boy” Hoffman was found in a shallow grave about 200 yards east of the cave, HPD reported. His death has been ruled a homicide.
HPD can be reached via the P3 Tips app, while CrimeStoppers can be reached at 955-8300 or at honolulucrimestoppers.org
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.