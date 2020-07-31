Honolulu police looking for witnesses in murder of man found bound, partially buried near Makua Cave

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are looking for witnesses in the murder of a 32-year-old man who was discovered bound and partially buried near Makua Cave in Waianae.

On July 21 the body of Joseph “Joe Boy” Hoffman was found in a shallow grave about 200 yards east of the cave, HPD reported. His death has been ruled a homicide.

HPD can be reached via the P3 Tips app, while CrimeStoppers can be reached at 955-8300 or at honolulucrimestoppers.org