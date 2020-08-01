2 Marine Corps Base Hawaii facilities temporarily close due to coronavirus

The Marine Corps this week reported coronavirus cases at two of its locations.

A patron of the Camp Smith “Semper Fit Center” tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the Corps said.

The individual was in the gym on Thursday from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Marine Corps Base Hawaii said on its Facebook page.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Camp Smith Semper Fit Center will remain closed until further guidance” from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii public health emergency officer, the base said. “All appropriate measures are being taken, to include deep cleaning of the facility.”

The facility has a basketball court, weight room and aerobics classes.

On Thursday, an employee at the Subway sandwich shop adjacent to the front gate Marine Mart at Kaneohe Bay tested positive for the coronavirus, the base said.

The person’s was last at work on Monday. The Subway will remain closed until further guidance from the public health emergency officer, the Marines said.

Deep cleaning of the area was being conducted.