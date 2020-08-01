2 men die in fatal car crash at Likelike Highway tunnel entrance

An early morning car crash into the wall of the Likelike Highway tunnel entrance has left two men dead and another in serious condition.

Just before 4 a.m. today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at the Kaneohe side of the Wilson Tunnel heading in the Honolulu direction.

EMS said two passengers, ages 21 and 20, were pronounced dead upon arrival and the male driver, 19, was extricated and transported to the hospital in serious condition. Their names have not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.