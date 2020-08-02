Las Vegas Advisor: Bar closures remain in effect for Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains barless, at least for another week. Last week Nevada’s governor lifted the bar-closure orders in three of seven affected Nevada counties, but Clark County, wherein lies Las Vegas, wasn’t one of them. Consequently, the bars in and out of the casinos remain off limits. In fact, every kind of bar is closed, even salad bars in restaurants. Where you feel it most is when trying to get a drink in a casino. Unless you’re playing and being served complimentary drinks on the floor, or eating in a restaurant, it’s almost impossible to get a cocktail. Some of the lounges are open and you can get served there, assuming there’s a waitress on duty. The closure order is being reevaluated on a weekly basis.

By George!: In celebration of its 15th anniversary, downtown’s Triple George will give you a free appetizer if someone in your party is named George. If there are two Georges, you’ll get an appetizer for two and two martinis. And if there are three Georges in attendance, you’ll get appetizers for the table, three martinis and a comped 96-ounce porterhouse. The porterhouse can also be purchased for $150 throughout August, and there’s a lunch special that includes a half-sandwich, soup or salad, side dish, dessert bite and a non-alcoholic drink for $15.

Garth postpones: They held out a long time, but the Garth Brooks concert that was to christen the new Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22 has finally been canceled. The new date is Feb. 27, 2021; all tickets are being honored. A new opening event for the stadium has not been named.

Question: Have the casinos raised the minimum bet levels on the games?

Answer: Some have raised minimums on table games. That is, several casinos that used to offer lots of $5 minimums now have fewer tables with that limit and have raised others to $10. It’s competition driven, so it’s likely that $5 minimums (and below) will always be available, if not as easily found. Machines have toggles for choosing limits, so nothing has changed there.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.