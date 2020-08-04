2nd HFD firefighter tests positive for COVID-19 at Moanalua station

A second firefighter at the Moanalua Fire Station — and the eighth overall within the Honolulu Fire Department — has tested positive for COVID-19.

HFD said the firefighter has been placed on leave.

Approximately 10 other personnel from the station, according to HFD spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache, are in self-quarantine. Those personnel have not tested positive but may have been in close contact with the COVID-19-positive firefighter, he said.

The bulk of HFD’s cases are from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, where five firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

One firefighter from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station has also tested positive.

Roache estimated that about 50 to 55 HFD firefighters are currently in a 14-day quarantine because of COVID-19, but he said it has not affected the department’s ability to respond to calls.

“We have over 1,100 firefighters that we can plug into the gaps at any given moment,” he said. “There’s ample resources to draw from in regards to manpower.”