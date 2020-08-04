Coast Guard suspends search for missing Maui spearfisherman

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for William Scott Stanga, 52, who disappeared while spearfishing off of Paia, Maui Friday.

Stanga went spearfishing at 5 p.m. and his friends called 911 to report him overdue when he did not return, according to the Coast Guard. At 10 p.m., Maui County Dispatch contacted the Coast Guard.

The weather at the time of the call saw winds of 23 mph and seas less than 1 foot.

“We extend our condolences to the Stanga family during this trying time,” Coast Guard watchstander Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Brian said in a statement. “These types of cases are always the hardest for all involved and we wish the outcome had been different. Over the past days our crews, working closely with the Maui County Fire Department, conducted 35 searches covering 621 square nautical miles with no sign of Mr. Stanga. We suspended the active search (Monday) after sunset pending new information.”