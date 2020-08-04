Staff member at Iliahi Elementary in Wahiawa tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Iliahi Elementary School in Wahiawa reported a positive COVID-19 test result last Thursday and the school was closed for cleaning, according to the Department of Education.

The Department of Health was alerted and staff members also were notified Thursday evening, a DOE spokesperson said today. The Department of Health tracks down contacts of positive cases and determines who needs to isolate for 14 days.

Iliahi Elementary School was sanitized Friday and reopened on Monday.

The case came a week after a separate one at Kaala Elementary School, also in Wahiawa, that occurred before teachers returned to school on July 29 after their summer break. The administration learned July 24 that a staff member had tested positive, and school staff were notified the next day, according to the Department of Education.