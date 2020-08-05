Hawaii counts 173 new coronavirus cases, all on Oahu

The state Department of Health reported 173 new coronavirus cases today, all on Oahu, bringing the statewide total since the outbreak began to 2,763.

The new-case total represents a single-day record for Hawaii. On Monday, officials announced a record 207 new COVID-19 cases but 114 of those cases were the result of delayed reporting of cases from over the weekend.

One Maui case removed from today’s counts due to updated data, officials also said.

On Tuesday, officials announced Hawaii’s 27th coronavirus-related death, a Honolulu man between 40 and 59-years-old who had underlying medical conditions. According to the Honolulu Medical Examiner, the man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died July 29, but an investigation into the exact cause of death continues, they said.

Twenty of Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died outside the state.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 2,394 on Oahu, 177 in Maui County, 122 on Hawaii island, and 47 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 1,334 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,402 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 51% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Forty-eight new release cases were reported today.

Of the 132,526 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii as of today, nearly 2% have been positive. However positive test rates have been significantly higher in the last week, including nearly 8% Tuesday. The number of tests counted today was not immediately available.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 214 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday that 138 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Hawaii, with more than 15 patients in intensive care units and more than 10 on ventilators.

>> RELATED: Hawaii’s hospitals could hit capacity in a week, health care leader warns

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 212 hospitalizations within the state, 181 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,104 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 139 patients released. Hawaii County has seven active infections, while Kauai has two, according to Health Department figures.