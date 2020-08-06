3 more coronavirus cases brings HFD total to 11

The Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed another firefighter from the Moanalua Fire Station and two more firefighters from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station have tested positive for COVID-19.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said the firefighters were already in self-quarantine at the time of testing.

The new cases bring the total number of Honolulu firefighters who have contracted the novel coronavirus to 11: five from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, three from the Moanalua Fire Station and three from the Kalihi Fire Station.

None of the firefighters have required hospitalization.

Roache said the fire department is continuing to adhere to all guidelines in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.