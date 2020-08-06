2020 Election: John E Miller

Name on ballot:

John E Miller

Running for:

State Senate – District 22

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.votejmiller.com

Current occupation:

Pastor/Home health care worker

Age:

57

Previous job history:

Pastor 20 years

Previous elected office, if any:

na

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have been serving the people of the people of Hawaii for 9 years as a pastor. In this capacity I have worked with elected officials, community members and business owners. I have seen first hand how bad laws have hurt the citizens and business owners of Hawaii. High taxes and regulations have forced many families to leave Hawaii. Some of these families that I have met have lived here for many generations. I am not supported by special interest groups and wealthy donors. Therefore, I would be better able to represent all the people of Hawaii, not just groups who are able to make large campaign donations, and want favors in return for campaign contributions.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Lowering taxes and regulations. Getting businesses open safely and quickly so that people can go back to work and support their families. Advocating for children in the foster care system, victims of domestic violence and sex abuse, families and c with special needs children and adults , people with mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction and victims of sex trafficking.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?

Up to this point, the measures to protect the residents’ health have been drastic and extreme. As the testing has increased so have the number of cases and that is to be expected. Instead of closing everything down, let’s help businesses and people find ways to make common-sense decisions on their own. I think we need to spend time studying what other countries and states have done to help their death rates drop. The focus shouldn’t just be on the number of new cases. The focus needs to be on how many are in the intensive care units of the hospitals and what the death rate is.

What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Get more cares act money directly into the pockets of the citizens. Next, distribute finances to non-profits who are already working with the people in need and have a proven track recored of success. Finally do everything possible to prop up local businesses until this crisis stabilizes.

Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?

Yes, all the people of Hawaii are going to have to make sacrifices. Many people are still unemployed and it’s not fair to favor one group over another. It’s important to remember the State of Hawaii still has approximately 30 Million dollars of unfunded liabilities. Promises were made to people who have already retired and if the State continues to spend when tax revenues are lower and expenses are higher it will have long term negative effects on the States’ ability to keep promises it has already made.

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?

Find ways to increase the growth of food in Hawaii. Increase efforts for the production of biofuels to be made and used in Hawaii and exported to other States and Countries. Promote local tourism and buy local strategies. At the end of the day, we still have to safely and quickly restart the tourism industry. It will be difficult to replace an industry that in 2019 generated $17.75 billion in revenues and $2.07 billion in state tax revenues.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Yes, on a very limited base and only in cooperation with the police department and its leaders. I would not support any reforms that undermine the police officers and make it difficult for them to protect and serve the people of Hawaii. These men and women deserve our respect and support. When bad apples are found there should be quick and immediate action taken to remove and punish them. But we should not let the actions of a few dictate how we treat the fine officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve us.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

If a mutual agreement can be made and agreed upon by both parties I would support it. But not now when so many people who love the land and see the mountain as a sacred place of worship. So many promises that have been made to the Hawaiian people have been broken by the State of Hawaii and because of that things need to be changed before moving forward.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I promise I will see, listen to, and serve the people of Sate Senate District 22, and all the people of Hawaii.