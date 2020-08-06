Robots at train stations devised to boost safety

TOKYO >> Robots were on the job at JR Takanawa Gateway Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, last week, disinfecting handrails and performing other tasks during a demonstration.

To help prevent new corona­virus infections, East Japan Railway Co. is planning to introduce nine types of robots to perform such work as disinfection and luggage transport.

The company will test the robots’ effectiveness at the facility through September during low-traffic times of the day.

Three robots were showcased. Disinfecting robots moved autonomously through the station to spray handrails, while other robots delivered luggage and coffee.

“We’re trying to make our stations safer by utilizing the latest technologies, so our customers can use the stations with even more peace of mind,” said a railway official.