Kamehameha Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee based at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama high school has tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s COVID-19 Response Team retorted today.

The employee is in isolation, and the response team has determined that the infected Kamehameha Schools employer did not get infected from another employee or from a school facility, but contact tracing is underway.

Other staff deemed as “close contacts” were notified to quarantine and monitor symptoms that may develop.

The employee who tested positive immediately notified their supervisor, the school said in a statement.