Oahu’s offshore islands and sandbars to be closed but forest trails will stay open

Pursuant to the shutdowns of public parks and beaches under the jurisdiction of the City and County of Honolulu and the state of Hawaii, the state Department of Natural Resources announced today that all of Oahu’s off-shore islands and islets, such as Na Mokulua (the “Mokes”) and Manana (Rabbit Island), as well as the popular Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe Bay, will also be closed starting at midnight tonight.

The landing of boats, kayaks, or any other watercraft on the islands or the sandbar will be prohibited, the announcement said, in order to discourage large gatherings and stop the surge in the spread of COVID-19 among Oahuans, in line with Thursday’s emergency rules declared by Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Crossing through a state park in order to access the ocean for aquatic exercise and activities, such as fishing or traditional Hawaiian gathering below the high-water mark is permitted, but lingering, picnicking, camping, land-based gathering and all other activities on beaches and in parks will be forbidden.

However, state forest lands will remain open, including trails in the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program, DLNR said.

Access through the Wa’ahila State Recreation Area will be allowed only for transiting to the Wa’ahila Ridge Trail, and access at the Pu’u Ualaka’a State Wayside will only be allowed to reach the Pu’u Ualaka’a Trail. The gates to the area and wayside will remain closed, DLNR said.