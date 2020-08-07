Quarantine exemption for military family members arriving in Hawaii has been revoked

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, director of emergency management for Hawaii, today reversed an earlier decision and said a 14-day self-quarantine exemption previously granted for military family members arriving on “permanent change of station” or PCS orders, is now revoked.

Hara said in a memo dated today at the request of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and with “the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Hawaii, family members traveling to Hawaii are subject to the state’s 14-day self-quarantine.”

The directive appears to differentiate between military service members and their civilian families.

“All military service members traveling to Hawaii for official business are not subject to the state of Hawaii order to self-quarantine,” the memo states. “Arriving military service members must check with their command for current orders and policies regarding restriction of movement.”

Hawaii’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center could not be reached for comment late this afternoon.