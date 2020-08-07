Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa deemed eligible to play for Maryland

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland in the 2020 football season by an NCAA ruling, according to a statement posted on the Terrapins’ website.

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, is the brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a first round pick of the Miami Dolphins in April’s NFL Draft.

Taulia played sparingly as a freshman at Alabama in 2019 and transferred to Maryland in May. He would have been required to sit out the 2020 season without a waiver from the NCAA.

Taulia’s eligibility means he will be able to compete for the Terrapins’ starting job since John Jackson, who started nine games in 2019, is among at least six players at the school who have opted out for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tualia’s major competition for the starting job will come from redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre.

Taulia completed 9-of-12 for 100 yards in five games played during the 2019 season in which the Crimson Tide went 11-2 and won the Citrus Bowl.

Prior to Alabama, Taulia was rated a four-star prospect and listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by 247Sports and PrepStar.