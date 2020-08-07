comscore Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa deemed eligible to play for Maryland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa deemed eligible to play for Maryland

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 am
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Team Mauka quarterback and four-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) warms-up prior to the kick-off of the Polynesian Bowl at the Aloha Stadium.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Team Mauka quarterback and four-star Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa of Hawaii (12) warms-up prior to the kick-off of the Polynesian Bowl at the Aloha Stadium.

Former Kapolei High quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland in the 2020 football season by an NCAA ruling, according to a statement posted on the Terrapins’ website.

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, is the brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a first round pick of the Miami Dolphins in April’s NFL Draft.

Taulia played sparingly as a freshman at Alabama in 2019 and transferred to Maryland in May. He would have been required to sit out the 2020 season without a waiver from the NCAA.

Taulia’s eligibility means he will be able to compete for the Terrapins’ starting job since John Jackson, who started nine games in 2019, is among at least six players at the school who have opted out for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tualia’s major competition for the starting job will come from redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre.

Taulia completed 9-of-12 for 100 yards in five games played during the 2019 season in which the Crimson Tide went 11-2 and won the Citrus Bowl.

Prior to Alabama, Taulia was rated a four-star prospect and listed as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by 247Sports and PrepStar.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Canada’s last intact ice shelf collapses due to global warming
Looking Back

Scroll Up