University of Hawaii delays opening of football training camp indefinitely

The University of Hawaii football team is delaying the opening of training camp indefinitely, a school spokesman announced today.

The spokesman said UH did not practice today and there are no plans to have full practices next week. But the Warriors will continue to participate in strength and conditioning training while following state guidelines on social distancing.

UH has been allowed NCAA-approved strength and conditioning training since early July. With the opening of training camp, the Warriors were set to expand their workouts to practices involving helmets. Camp initially was set to start a week ago, but has been delayed three times.

There is no urgency to expand workouts. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of UH’s first four games, including what would have been the season opener against Arizona on Aug. 24. This week, the Mountain West Conference, of which UH is a football-only affiliate, ruled that league teams cannot begin play until Sept. 26. The Warriors are tentatively scheduled to open the 2020 season against Robert Morris University on Sept. 26 at Aloha Stadium.