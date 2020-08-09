3 more inmates, 2 correction officers test positive for coronavirus at OCCC

The state Department of Public Safety said Sunday two additional correction officers at Oahu Community Correctional Center and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total of those testing positive at OCCC to three officers and six inmates.

Contact tracing is pending with the Department of Health in all nine cases, DPS said.

“The facilities have longstanding outbreak management plans in place to quickly identify, isolate and treat communicable diseases. As part of the implementation of PSD’S COVID-19 pandemic plan for correctional facilities and with the concurrence of the Judiciary, all transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended for tomorrow,” the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

“PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.”