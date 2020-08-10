comscore Approximately 1,350 citations issued for COVID-19 violations on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Approximately 1,350 citations issued for COVID-19 violations on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:00 pm

Honolulu police issued approximately 1,350 citations over the weekend to alleged violators of the newly instituted COVID-19 emergency orders.

Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell imposed a new order titled “Act With Care — Do Not Gather” that include some past prohibitions being reinstituted such as closures of all city and state parks and beaches. The emergency order began Saturday and will remain in effect through midnight Sept. 4.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said most of the violations were issued to individuals over the weekend “who were in closed parks, at beaches (but not engaged in water activity), and/or gathered in groups of more than 10 persons.”

People may still cross the parks and beaches to enter the ocean to surf, swim, dive, fish and paddle.

Also, the COVID enforcement hotline activated at 10 a.m. Sunday received more than 300 calls in the first 24 hours. During the same time period, approximately 80 emails reporting possible violations were received, Yu said.

To report anyone violating the emergency order, call the hotline at 723-3900 or email: hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

