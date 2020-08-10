Hawaii records 3 new deaths and 140 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 3,638

Shortly after Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a cluster of cases and mass testing at Honolulu Hale, state health officials reported 140 new coronavirus cases and three new COVID-19 deaths today. The statewide total since the start of the pandemic is now at 3,638.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 138 on Oahu, and one each on Maui and Kauai, according to the state Department of Health.

Caldwell announced today 47 employees at Honolulu Hale tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the closure and cleaning of the building. Honolulu Hale will be closed for business starting at 4:30 p.m. today except for making payments that “absolutely need to be made,” Caldwell said today.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll is now at 34. State officials have yet to reveal details about today’s new deaths. The previous 24 coronavirus-related deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. Over 163,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 3,249 on Oahu, 186 in Maui County, 131 on Hawaii island, and 49 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 2,018 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,586 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 44% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Thirty eight new release cases were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 242 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 240 hospitalizations within the state, 209 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Of the 145,836 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, about 2.5% have been positive.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,274 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 149 patients released. Hawaii County has 14 active infections, while Kauai has three, according to Health Department figures.

Last week Gov. David Ige announced the reinstatement of the 14-day mandatory quarantine for interisland arrivals to all islands except Oahu, effective Tuesday.

This breaking news story will be updated again.