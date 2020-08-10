Scott Murakami resigns as head of Hawaii Labor Department after 2 months on leave

Scott Murakami, the director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, resigned his post on Wednesday, Gov. David Ige said today.

Murakami had been on leave since June 1. He had served as DLIR director since January 2019.

“Scott was under a tremendous amount of stress and I felt that he deserved some time off. He has decided to resign from his position, and I respect that. I thank Scott for his service, and I wish him the best,” said Ige.

Ige said Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio will serve as acting director for 60 days, or until the position is filled. She had been leading the department since Murakami went on leave.

Perreira-Eustaquio has served as DLIR’s deputy director since Oct. 1.