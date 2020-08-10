comscore Scott Murakami resigns as head of Hawaii Labor Department after 2 months on leave | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Scott Murakami resigns as head of Hawaii Labor Department after 2 months on leave

  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 19 Scott Murakami, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations,has resigned after being on leave for about two months, Gov. David Ige announced today. He is seen here in March at a news conference in Honolulu at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Hawaii.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 19

    Scott Murakami, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations,has resigned after being on leave for about two months, Gov. David Ige announced today. He is seen here in March at a news conference in Honolulu at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Hawaii.

Scott Murakami, the director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, resigned his post on Wednesday, Gov. David Ige said today.

Murakami had been on leave since June 1. He had served as DLIR director since January 2019.

“Scott was under a tremendous amount of stress and I felt that he deserved some time off. He has decided to resign from his position, and I respect that. I thank Scott for his service, and I wish him the best,” said Ige.

Ige said Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio will serve as acting director for 60 days, or until the position is filled. She had been leading the department since Murakami went on leave.

Perreira-Eustaquio has served as DLIR’s deputy director since Oct. 1.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Secret Service agents abruptly escort Trump from news briefing after shooting outside White House
Looking Back

Scroll Up