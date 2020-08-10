Police arrest 2 men suspected in Waianae murder

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with the murder investigation of a 32-year-old man who was discovered bound and partially buried near Makua Cave in Waianae.

Police said the body of Joseph Hoffman was found approximately 200 yards east of the cave on July 21.

Through an investigation, detectives determined Hoffman was buried there on July 15. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Makakilo and a 28-year-old man in Maili Sunday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.