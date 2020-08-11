3 OCCC inmates, 4 correctional officers test positive for coronavirus

Seven more people — three inmates and four adult correctional officers — have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state Department of Public Safety announced today.

Between inmates and personnel, there are now 20 total reported cases within DPS. Eleven are staff, including 10 correctional officers, and nine are inmates.

The COVID-19 cases are concentrated at OCCC, where seven correctional officers and all nine inmates have tested positive for the virus.

DPS reported the first inmate to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and last Wednesday it reported the first staff — a deputy sheriff in the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section — to test positive.

DPS said the Department of Health is organizing testing for OCCC staff and inmates who may have been exposed to the facility’s cluster. The DOH is coordinating with the National Guard to perform testing, which will continue into next week.

All transports from Oahu facilities to courts have been suspended through Friday, DPS said, although hearings through via will still be accommodated.

A professional cleaning company will be cleaning the quarantine housing and intake areas of OCCC.

One correctional officer from Halawa Correctional Facility and two from Waiawa Correctional Facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.