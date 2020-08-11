HSTA says COVID-19 cases reported at 5 public schools since Thursday

Individual cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at five public school campuses statewide since Thursday, even before students return to school, the Hawaii State Teachers Association announced today.

The campuses are: Campbell High School, Hilo Intermediate, Kapolei Middle School, Moanalua Elementary and Moanalua High School.

HSTA President Corey Rosenlee held a news conference to publicize the cases saying the union had to step up because the Department of Health and the Department of Education have failed to do so. The union learned about the cases from teachers, some of whom were quarantined as a result.

“In each of these cases, teachers were notified… but parents and the greater public were not,” Rosenlee said. “Neither the state Health Department nor the Department of Education is informing the public about cases at all.”

Teachers and other staff returned to school on July 29 for two weeks of training and preparation for the new academic year.

Public school students on Oahu are scheduled to start school with distance learning on Monday for four weeks, while Neighbor Island schools are opening with various models of instruction including some in-person learning. The union is advocating 100% distance learning statewide for the first quarter.

Students are invited back to campuses on Oahu starting Monday, in staggered fashion, to meet their teachers, get training and pick up technology devices in preparation for distance learning. But the union opposes that plan, saying it’s not safe to have students on campus.

“Policymakers, parents and the public deserve to know important information so they can decide the vital question of whether our schools are safe for keiki to return on Monday,” Rosenlee said. “The Department of Education has shown that it is not transparent and the Department of Health has shown that it is not prepared yet the state is still fixated on bringing the students back on Monday. Why?”

Last week, the Department of Education confirmed that there had been individual cases at Iliahi Elementary School and Kaala Elementary in Wahiawa. Rosenlee said the union has also received reports that some staff members were quarantined at Leilehua High and Waialae Public Charter School after July 31.

Previously the Department of Education had confirmed individual cases at five public school campuses on Oahu during the summer session, plus one on Kauai, but released no further details. A spokesperson said schools alert staff members and other individuals affected but does not issue broader public statements due to privacy concerns.

“The Hawaii State Department of Health is the lead agency when it comes to reporting positive cases publicly, in order to avoid any potential Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and/or Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violations,” a DOE spokesperson said last month. “HIDOE has a notification process, which is limited to impacted individuals as to not interfere with DOH’s communication protocol.”