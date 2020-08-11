Popeyes Dillingham employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fast food restaurant chain Popeyes Hawaii said today an employee at the Dillingham location was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The last day the employee was in the restaurant was Aug. 7, the company said.

”The employee is recovering at home in self isolation, following the advice of their doctor. We are focused on supporting our affected employee during this time,” the company said in a news release.

“We are in the process of testing all employees who may have come in contact with the affected individual and they are also in self isolation. We have temporarily closed our store for deep cleaning and sanitizing procedures following recommended guidelines from the Hawaii Department of Health,” the company said.

Popeyes Hawaii said it is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

”All employees must submit to a temperature check and pass an illness questionnaire before they start their shift each day,” the company said. “Employees are also required to wash their hands often, wear masks at all times and gloves when preparing food, wipe down dining and food preparation surfaces with a disinfecting solution every 30 minutes, and stay home from work when they are feeling sick. Acrylic screens and contactless procedures have been implemented to reduce the chance of contamination. Our customers are also required to wear masks when picking up food in our restaurants.”