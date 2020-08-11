Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid coronavirus concerns

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren talked to reporters, in June 2019, after being named Big Ten Conference Commissioner during a news conference in Rosemont, Ill. The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.
Massachusetts players entered the field, in Oct. 2019, for an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, in Amherst, Mass. Massachusetts was the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season.
The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.
The move comes six days after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.
