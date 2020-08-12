2 men charged in fatal shooting of man, 32, in Makaha

Prosecutors have charged two men in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man who was found partially buried in a shallow grave in Makaha.

Dylon Ford, 28, and Jonaven Mason, 40, appeared before Judge Paula Devens at Honolulu District Court today via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on second-degree murder and firearm charges in the death of Joseph Hoffman.

Ford and Mason are in custody in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail each.

Police said the body of Joseph Hoffman was found approximately 200 yards from Makua Cave on July 21.

Through an investigation, detectives determined Hoffman was buried there on July 15.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department Homicide Detail said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested two suspects later identified as Ford and Mason Sunday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.