Forecasters expect storm system to become tropical depression as it approaches Central Pacific

National Hurricane Center forecasters are monitoring a storm system that they expect to become a tropical depression just east of the Central Pacific by Thursday.

The storm system was roughly 1,800 miles southeast of Hilo and moving west-northwest as of Wednesday evening.

The system was becoming “better defined,” forecasters said, adding that “the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is also showing some signs of organization.”

“Conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form tonight or Thursday while the system moves slowly west-northwestward,” they said Wednesday.

The chances of tropical cyclone formation was 90% with in the next two days, the hurricane center said.

It is too early to tell if the storm system will have any affect on Hawaii’s weather next week.

Further east, and much closer to Mexico, forecasters are also watching another system that is heading west. This system has a 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next two days, the hurricane center said.

The former Hurricane Elida, meanwhile, dissipated harmlessly in the East Pacific, as expected. The storm, hundreds of miles off of Baja California, is now a post-tropical cyclone.