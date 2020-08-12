comscore Police ask for help in finding missing Kalihi man, 81, with dementia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police ask for help in finding missing Kalihi man, 81, with dementia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:01 pm
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Dominador Orial was last seen leaving his home in Kalihi at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police need help in finding an 81-year-old Kalihi man who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said that Dominador Orial was last seen leaving his home in Kalihi at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light brown polo shirt and black shorts with white stripes.

If you spot him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 or use the P3 Tips app or go to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org to submit a tip.

