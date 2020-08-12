Police ask for help in finding missing Kalihi man, 81, with dementia

Police need help in finding an 81-year-old Kalihi man who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Tuesday.
Police said that Dominador Orial was last seen leaving his home in Kalihi at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.
He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light brown polo shirt and black shorts with white stripes.
If you spot him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300 or use the P3 Tips app or go to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org to submit a tip.
