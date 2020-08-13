Central Pacific, American Savings employees test positive for coronavirus

Central Pacific Bank reported on its website that a Kalihi branch employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The infected employee has been in quarantine since that day.

As a precaution, all employees who were in close contact with the employee who tested positive are also in quarantine. They are being tested and will not return to work until they are cleared by medical professionals.

Central Pacific already had preventative measures in place including masks, plexiglass shields, social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

As an extra safety measure, the branch completed a professional deep cleaning to eradicate the virus before reopening on Monday.

Meanwhile, American Savings Bank reported on its website that an employee tested positive at its Manoa branch on Friday.

The bank said that a COVID-19 cleaning and sanitization process has been completed and that any employees or customers with close contact with that employee have been notified.