Firefighters rescue Big Isle fisherman after fall from cliff

Hawaii island firefighters rescued an 18-year-old man who fell approximately 20 feet off the cliff’s edge while getting ready to fish at the Mackenzie State Recreation Area late Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the call of the fisherman who fell from the cliff onto rocks below at about 10:25 p.m.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said he suffered multiple lacerations to his head, shoulder and legs in the fall.

His family and friends helped control the bleeding until firefighters arrived. Battalion Chief Michael Hayashida said the injured fisherman was awake and alert.

Firefighters secured him on a backboard and hoisted him up the cliff to a staging area. From there, medics treated the 18-year-old man and took him to Hilo Medical Center.