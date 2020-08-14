Visitor arrivals to Hawaii decline for third straight day

For the third day in a row, the daily number of visitors to Hawaii continues to drop, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

A total of 502 visitors arrived in the state Thursday, a decrease from 526 visitors Wednesday and 586 visitors Tuesday.

The partial 14-day interisland travel quarantine for the neighbor islands took effect Tuesday and affects anyone traveling to counties of Maui, Hawaii and Kauai and Kalawao on Molokai.

The partial travel quarantine that Gov. David Ige re-instituted when the number of confirmed coronavirus peaked into the triple digits in recent weeks will continue through Aug. 31.

The 502 visitors were among 1,943 people who arrived on 34 flights Thursday.

There were 586 returning residents and 147 people relocating to Hawaii. Another 126 individuals were exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state, 115 were military, 190 in transit and 277 were flight crew members.

Approximately 36,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii at the same time last year.