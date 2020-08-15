Officials close popular jumping rock at Waimea Bay

Waimea Rock at the popular North Shore bay of the same name has been declared off-limits due to the large crowds that have been gathering there to jump from the landmark into the ocean.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, in cooperation with city officials, announced the immediate closure of the rock today, noting that several weeks ago, a social media post invited hundreds of teenagers to a cliff-jumping contest at the rock.

“This closure is being effected under current state and county emergency rules that have closed all parks, beaches and trails on Oahu,” the DLNR said.

Anyone who violates this or any other closures currently in place on Oahu could be cited or arrested by law enforcement, the agency said.