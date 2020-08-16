Mild quake shakes Kilauea volcano before dawn

A mild earthquake shook Kilauea volcano before dawn today.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.6 quake struck at 5:45 a.m. about 3.3 miles south-southwest of Volcano and about 25 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of roughly 7.5 miles.
The USGS’ online “did you feel it?” survey received dozens of responses from throughout the Big Island.
The quake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for Hawaii island.
