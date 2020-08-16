comscore Television and radio — Aug. 16, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio — Aug. 16, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NASCAR Truck: Sunoco 159 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, qualifying 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling 235 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, practice 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos (cont.) midnight ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Indians at Tigers 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Mets at Phillies 7:05 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Dodgers at Angels 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks 10:10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB: Dodgers at Angeles 10:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees (statcast AI edition) 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
Seattle vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
FOOTBALL: Australian Rules
Richmond vs. Gold Coast 11 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
GOLF
European PGA Celtic Classic (cont.) midnight GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA Scottish Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Wyndham Championship 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Wyndham Championship 8:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Senior Players Championship 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry Boise Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Amateur Championship, final 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
Western, G4: Stars vs. Flames 8 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
Eastern, G3: Capitals vs. Islanders*** 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Western, G4: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eastern, G3: Flyers vs. Canadiens 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
Western, G3: Blues vs. Canucks 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MOTORCYCLES
Austrian Grand Prix 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FIM Motocross MX2 2 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FIM Motocross MXGP 3 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
RUGBY
Premiership: Wasps at Northampton 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Super League: Castleford at St. Helens 5 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Leeds at Wigan 7:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
SOCCER
Spanish: Elche at Real Zaragoza 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Atlas at Santos 2:06 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS: WTA
Prague 1:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Lexington 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1:05 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres at Rangers 3:05 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Mariners at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Athletics at Diamondbacks*** 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
KBO: Teams TBA 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. 1st round
Western, G1: Jazz vs. Nuggets 7:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eastern, G1: Nets vs. Raptors 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eastern, G1: 76ers vs. Celtics 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western, G1: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Western, G1: Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
GOLF
European PGA Celtic Classic*** midnight GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
Eastern, G4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Eastern, G4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G4: Blues vs. Canucks 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Western, G5: Flames vs. Stars time and station to be determined
Western, G5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (if nec.) time and station to be determined

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NASCAR Truck: Sunoco 159 6 a.m. 1500-AM
NASCAR: Indi 500 ’Fast 9″ Final qualifying 7 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Athletics at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Angels 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: WC 1st, G1-Mavericks vs. Clippers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB: Mariners at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. 990-AM
NHL Playoffs: WC Qtrs., G4-Blues vs. Canucks 4:30 p.m. 1500-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up