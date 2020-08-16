Television and radio — Aug. 16, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NASCAR Truck: Sunoco 159
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, qualifying
|7 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling 235
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, practice
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL
|KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Indians at Tigers
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Mets at Phillies
|7:05 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Dodgers at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks
|10:10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB: Dodgers at Angeles
|10:10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees (statcast AI edition)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Dallas vs. Phoenix
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Seattle vs. Connecticut
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|FOOTBALL: Australian Rules
|Richmond vs. Gold Coast
|11 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|GOLF
|European PGA Celtic Classic (cont.)
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA Scottish Open
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Wyndham Championship
|6:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Wyndham Championship
|8:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Senior Players Championship
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry Boise Open
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S. Amateur Championship, final
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
|Western, G4: Stars vs. Flames
|8 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|Eastern, G3: Capitals vs. Islanders***
|9 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Western, G4: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eastern, G3: Flyers vs. Canadiens
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Western, G3: Blues vs. Canucks
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MOTORCYCLES
|Austrian Grand Prix
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|FIM Motocross MX2
|2 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FIM Motocross MXGP
|3 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|RUGBY
|Premiership: Wasps at Northampton
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Super League: Castleford at St. Helens
|5 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Leeds at Wigan
|7:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Elche at Real Zaragoza
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Atlas at Santos
|2:06 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS: WTA
|Prague
|1:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Lexington
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Padres at Rangers
|3:05 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Mariners at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Athletics at Diamondbacks***
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|KBO: Teams TBA
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conf. 1st round
|Western, G1: Jazz vs. Nuggets
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eastern, G1: Nets vs. Raptors
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eastern, G1: 76ers vs. Celtics
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western, G1: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Western, G1: Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|GOLF
|European PGA Celtic Classic***
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conf. Quarterfinals
|Eastern, G4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Eastern, G4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G4: Blues vs. Canucks
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Western, G5: Flames vs. Stars
|time and station to be determined
|Western, G5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (if nec.)
|time and station to be determined
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR Truck: Sunoco 159
|6 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NASCAR: Indi 500 ’Fast 9″ Final qualifying
|7 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Athletics at Giants
|10:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Dodgers at Angels
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: WC 1st, G1-Mavericks vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB: Mariners at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|990-AM
|NHL Playoffs: WC Qtrs., G4-Blues vs. Canucks
|4:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.