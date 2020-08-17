Students safely evacuate after fire breaks out in Kaneohe preschool

Children were inside a private preschool building when a fire broke out today in Kaneohe, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said.

HFD spokesman Capt. Jeff Roache said the children were safely evacuated to Benjamin Parker Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:19 p.m. located at 45-211 Waikalua Rd., the site of Rainbow School Kaneohe.

Nine HFD units with 34 personnel found a one-story school building with flames and smoke visible, spotting the blaze even while en route to the scene.

Crews made a search and reported all occupants were clear of the building.

HFD investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or an estimate of damage to the school building.

The first company arrived at 2:21 p.m. and the fire was brought under control at 2:27 p.m. It was extinguished at 2:46 p.m.

The Rainbow School website says it serves the needs of young children ages 2 to 5 years old.